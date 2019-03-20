Mystic - Theela McCorrison Schaffhauser left this earth Mar. 17, 2019. Born the fifth of six children to Rodney and Edna McCorrison in Atkinson, Maine, she moved with her family to Connecticut early in her life. She earned her bachelor's degree in English from the University of Connecticut at Storrs, boarding with family and working long hours to pay her tuition.



She held many jobs in her life, including those at a nursing home, a dude ranch, and for the State of Connecticut, retiring as a supervisor from the Department of Children and Families in 2003. It was while working for the State that she met her husband of 48 years, Philip Schaffhauser. Sharing a love of travel, Theela and Phil visited Europe, the Caribbean, and many places in the US, with trips to Italy and Alaska making especially lasting impressions. The gardens they tended together were a source of great pride to them both.



Amassing a wide circle of friends, Theela was active in three different book clubs, and always looked forward to spirited games of bridge with a regular group of fellow enthusiasts. When she moved to Mystic in 2017, she quickly became a member of the neighborhood "Breakfast Club," meeting each Sunday morning at a local restaurant.



Forever remembered and never replaced, Theela leaves behind her sister, Sylvia Miller and husband Dr. Robert E. Miller; brother, Roderick McCorrison and his wife Christine McCorrison; sisters, Charlene Hemmer and Iola Miller; brother-in-law, Lloyd Schaffhauser and his wife Helen Kemp; brother-in-law, Robert Dion; grandchildren, Ola Schaffhauser and Malachi Castner; daughters, Karen Schaffhauser and Adrienne Pratt; and son-in-law, Timothy Pratt. She was predeceased by her husband, Philip Schaffhauser in 2015, by her sister, Sandra Dion; and by brothers-in-law, James Miller and Louis Hemmer. She shared a deep bond with 15 nieces and nephews, including her godson Derek Dion.



Theela believed that caring for others and being cared for in return was life's greatest gift. That love extended to animals, and she cared for many pets during her life, remaining devoted even when they misbehaved.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Theela's memory may be made to the Groton Animal Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 7023, Groton, CT 06340. www.grotonanimalfoundation.org



The family will greet relatives and friends at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Mar. 23, at The Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Mystic, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, 32 East Main St., Mystic. From noon to 3 p.m., all are welcome to attend a celebration of Theela's life at M/BAR, 30 Broadway Ave., Mystic. Published in The Day on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary