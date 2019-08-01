Home

BYLES MAC DOUGALL
99 HUNTINGTON ST
New London, CT 06320-6617
(860) 442-0343
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
BYLES MAC DOUGALL
99 HUNTINGTON ST
New London, CT 06320-6617
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
9:30 AM
BYLES MAC DOUGALL
99 HUNTINGTON ST
New London, CT 06320-6617
View Map
Thelma Brelesky


1923 - 2019
Thelma Brelesky Obituary
Waterford - Thelma James Athenian Brelesky, 95, of Waterford died Friday July 26, 2019, at the Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London surrounded by her family. She was born Oct. 4, 1923, in New London to Charles and Androfily Asmanas James. Raised in Groton, she graduated Fitch High School and attended Mitchell College. She was predeceased by husbands Byron P. Athenian and Anthony Brelesky

Along with her infamous career in sports, she found purpose in caring for elders. Her dream of being a celebrity was actualized when she starred in "Great Gams Brelesky" on My Grandmothers Ravioli which aired on the Food Network in 2014. She derived her greatest joy from being surrounded by her loving family and friends. Along with living life to the fullest, she will always be remembered for her bountiful generosity, humor, and loving spirit.

She is survived by her children, Byron Athenian his partner Liza Sitterly, Gary Athenian, Charles Athenian his partner Beverly Keller, Andrea Pollak her husband Andrew Pollak, and Gregory Athenian; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Besides her husbands, she was preceded in death by brothers, Theodore James, Peter James, George James; and a sister Mary Poulos.

Visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at the Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street in New London. Funeral Service 9:30 a.m. Friday Aug. 2, 2019, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Colonel Ledyard Cemetery in Groton.

Donations can be made in her memory to St. Sophia Hellenic Orthodox Church, 200 Hempstead Street in New London.

Please visit www.byles.com to sign the guest book or share a memory.
Published in The Day on Aug. 1, 2019
