BYLES MAC DOUGALL
99 HUNTINGTON ST
New London, CT 06320-6617
(860) 442-0343
Thelma James Athenian Brelesky


1923 - 2019
Thelma James Athenian Brelesky Obituary
Waterford - Thelma James Athenian Brelesky, 95 of Waterford died Friday July 26, 2019, at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London. She was born Oct. 4, 1923, in New London to Charles and Androfele Aszmane James. Raised in Groton, she graduated from Fitch High School and attended Mitchell College.

Visitation 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at the Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street in New London. Funeral Service 9:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Colonel Ledyard Cemetery in Groton. A complete obituary will appear in Thursday's edition.
Published in The Day on July 30, 2019
