|
|
Waterford - Thelma Jean Kimmons of Waterford died April 11, 2020. She was the wife of retired Navy Lieutenant Carl Kimmons who died in August 2016.
Mrs. Kimmons had been a resident of Waterford since 1956. She had retired from the Southern New England Telephone Company after 26 years in Operator Services. She was awarded the first Miss Voice and Courtesy and was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America.
Born in Hamilton, Ohio, Mrs. Kimmons was a graduate of Hamilton High School, Hamilton Business School and Cincinnati Linograph School. She was the assistant editor of the weekly Butler County American Newspaper.
She is survived by her daughter, Karen T. West; daughter Kim Kimmons and her husband George Mauger; daughter-in-law, Alison Kimmons; grandson Justin Kimmons and his wife Michelle Blau and daughter Losi Kimmons. She was predeceased by her son, Larry Kimmons.
Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington St., New London is assisting with the arrangements which are private.
Published in The Day on Apr. 14, 2020