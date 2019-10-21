Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic
Route 1 51 Williams Ave.
Mystic, CT 06355
(860) 536-2888
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick Church
32 E. Main St.
Mystic, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Theodora Hamell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theodora "Theo" Hamell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theodora "Theo" Hamell Obituary

Mystic - Theodora "Theo" (Perry) Hamell, 87, a resident of Mystic, died Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.

She is survived by her son, George "Bill" W. Hamell III of Mystic; and a cousin, Robert Medberry, of Old Mystic. Theo was predeceased by her husband, George W. Hamell Jr., in 2017.
She was a youth minister with the Diocese of Norwich for many years and a communicant of Saint Patrick Church in Mystic.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at St. Patrick Church, 32 E. Main St., Mystic. Burial will be private. There are no calling hours.

The Mystic Funeral Home has charge of Theo's arrangements.
Published in The Day on Oct. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theodora's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic
Download Now