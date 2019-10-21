|
|
Mystic - Theodora "Theo" (Perry) Hamell, 87, a resident of Mystic, died Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.
She is survived by her son, George "Bill" W. Hamell III of Mystic; and a cousin, Robert Medberry, of Old Mystic. Theo was predeceased by her husband, George W. Hamell Jr., in 2017.
She was a youth minister with the Diocese of Norwich for many years and a communicant of Saint Patrick Church in Mystic.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at St. Patrick Church, 32 E. Main St., Mystic. Burial will be private. There are no calling hours.
The Mystic Funeral Home has charge of Theo's arrangements.
Published in The Day on Oct. 21, 2019