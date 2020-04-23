|
|
Norwich - Theodore "Teddy" Hertz, 92 of Norwich passed away peacefully April 21, 2020, surrounded by family at William W. Backus Hospital in Norwich. Teddy was born in Willimantic, Aug. 26, 1927. The oldest child to Jacob and Molly Hertz.
Teddy attended Norwich Free Academy in 1945. He then enlisted in the Army. A private first-class World War II Veteran in the Pacific Theater, Teddy was honorably discharged in 1947 and then met the love of his life Anne (Yoser) Hertz and wed June 5, 1949. After his tour of duty Ted followed in his family's legacy into a career of meat cutting starting his career with Beit Brothers and First National Stores until his retirement in 1992.
Teddy was predeceased by his wife Anne of 69 years and his younger brother Leonard Hertz.
Teddy is survived with the love of his four beautiful children, three daughters, Cheryl Latman of Norwich, Judith (Robert) Disch of Niantic, and Eileen "Wendy" Berman of Montville and one son Michael Hertz of Norwich. Teddy was surrounded with love by his seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank all the nurses and supporting staff at Backus hospital and Masonicare for their excellent care and support.
Due to the recent pandemic, services will be privately held graveside at 1 p.m. Friday, April 24, 2020, at Hebrew Benevolent Association Cemetery #3, 62 Middle Road, Preston.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to any of the following: : or American Diabetes Association: www.diabetes.org or In honor of his wife: Alzhiemer's Research: act.alz.org.
To leave a message of condolence please visit www.churchandallen.com
The Church and Allen Funeral Home, Norwich, is assisting with arrangements.
Published in The Day on Apr. 23, 2020