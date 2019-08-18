|
Old Saybrook - Theodore J. "Ted" Pigeon Jr., 91, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Aug. 15, 2019, after a short illness. Ted was born Sept. 13,1927, at Backus Hospital in Norwich. He was the third child of Ruth and Theodore Pigeon Sr.
Ted lived in Groton, and then Old Saybrook for over 60 years. He retired from the State of Connecticut Highway crew in 1978. He served as Sexton at Grace Episcopal Church in Old Saybrook for 15 years, and then volunteered at the Senior Center for over 25 years. He took classes in watercolor and chair yoga; and loved to do 1,000-piece picture puzzles. He also was a devoted volunteer for the Meals on Wheels program for which he packed meals to be delivered three days a week. Importantly, he was a man of great faith. He helped to start a men's bible study that in later years met at Luigi's Restaurant for lunch and bible study. Ted had a wonderful smile and a great sense of humor; he was loved by everyone he met.
Ted was predeceased by his parents; his sisters, Muriel P. Rushman and Shirley P. Bryant; and his nephew Ronald Bryant. Ted leaves his next-door neighbors of over 42 years, Sallie and Robert Boody and Marta Kurczab. After his nephew died, Ted referred to Sallie, Robert, Marta and Tilly as his "guardian angels" who made it possible for him to continue to live at home. Ted wanted very much to live until he was 100, but even though he received a new pacemaker with a battery life of 13 years, it was not to be.
Ted's burial will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, in Cypress Cemetery, College Street, Old Saybrook. A Memorial Service will follow the burial at 11 a.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 336 Main Street, Old Saybrook.
Ted loved the Senior Center in Old Saybrook. He had a whole family of great friends there.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Estuary Council of Seniors, 220 Main Street, Old Saybrook, CT 06475.
Swan Funeral Home of Old Saybrook is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Day on Aug. 18, 2019