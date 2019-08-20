|
Old Saybrook - Theodore J. "Ted" Pigeon Jr., 91, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Aug. 15, 2019, after a short illness. Ted was born Sept. 13,1927, at Backus Hospital in Norwich. He was the third child of Ruth and Theodore Pigeon Sr.
Ted's burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, in Cypress Cemetery, College Street, Old Saybrook. A Memorial Service will follow the burial at 11 a.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 336 Main St., Old Saybrook.
Swan Funeral Home of Old Saybrook is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Day on Aug. 20, 2019