|
|
North Stonington - Theodore O. Schulz Jr., 62, of North Stonington died Sept. 19, 2019, after a long courageous battle with cancer. He was the husband of Gloria N. Pendleton-Schulz. Ted was born in Norwich June 25, 1957, son of the late Theodore O. Schulz Sr. and Teresa Teague Schulz.
He was employed as a machinist for 41 years at Electric Boat. Ted loved joking with his coworkers. He loved saltwater fishing, boating, gardening, donating and helping the CCC camp. He loved to take his family and friends fishing and boating. Besides his wife he is survived by a stepson, Raymond Marcus Mills Pendleton; his brother and sister in law, Timothy and Christine Schulz; his sisters, Tracy Schulz and her husband Reginald Davis, and Terri Bortles and her husband James. He also leaves two step grandchildren Kayla and Tyler; and several nieces and nephews and enjoyed visiting with his extended family in Germany.
He was loved by all who knew him. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at the Labenski Funeral Home, 107 Boswell Avenue, Norwich. A Funeral Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Preston City Cemetery.
Memorial Donations may be made to the Salvation Army, 169 Franklin St., Norwich, CT. 06360, or to the Poquetanuck Fire Department, 87 Route 2A, Preston, CT. 06365.
Please visit www.labenskifuneralhome.com to leave an online tribute or condolence.
Published in The Day on Sept. 24, 2019