Waterford - Theodore "Ted" Perkins, 89, of Waterford, died Friday June 14, 2019, in Lawrence and Memorial Hospital.
Ted is survived by his wife Betty Perkins.
A Graveside Service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019, in Jordan Cemetery, Waterford.
A Celebration of Ted's life will be held at a later date.
Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, New London is handling the arrangements.
A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on June 16, 2019
