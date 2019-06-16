Home

Theodore "Ted" Perkins

Theodore "Ted" Perkins Obituary
Waterford - Theodore "Ted" Perkins, 89, of Waterford, died Friday June 14, 2019, in Lawrence and Memorial Hospital.

Ted is survived by his wife Betty Perkins.

A Graveside Service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019, in Jordan Cemetery, Waterford.

A Celebration of Ted's life will be held at a later date.

Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, New London is handling the arrangements.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on June 16, 2019
