Waterford - Theodore "Ted" Perkins, 89, of Waterford, passed away peacefully Friday June 14, 2019, in Lawrence & Memorial Hospital.





Mr. Perkins was born Sept. 16, 1929, in New London, the son of Frank and Marion (Getchel) Perkins. He was employed for many years at Electric Boat retiring as a superintendent. He married Betty Page July 30, 1949, in Waterford.





Ted is survived by his four children, Sharon (Jeffery) Sandstrom of Waterford, Marcia (Randy) Lipphardt of North Stonington, Son Steven Perkins of Canterbury, and Nancy (Wayne) Griffin of Waterford; nine grandchildren, Thomas (Kristin) Burrows, Tim (Becky) Burrows, Melissa (Dan) Quinn, Laura Sarette, Emily Gravel (Kenny), Elizabeth Rogers (Fred), Justin (Michelle) Griffin, Jeremy (Tayla) Griffin, and Tyler Griffin as well as nine great-grandchildren.







Ted was predeceased by his mother and father and nine siblings.





He grew up in Waterford and attended Great Neck School and Chapman Tech.





He was a carpenter by trade and built many houses. His hobby in later years turned into building beautiful birdhouses and furniture for family and friends.





Ted was also a square dance caller for many years. He and his wife, Betty enjoyed travelling to many destinations throughout the world; his kind ways and sense of humor made it easy to make many new friends along the way.





After retiring from Electric Boat, He and his wife wintered for 32 year in Estero, Florida.







Ted loved his family and friends and most of all he loved the lord.





He will be sadly missed by all.





At the families' request, donations may be made in his name to The .





A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019, in Jordan Cemetery, Waterford. A Celebration of Ted's life will be held at 4 p.m. July 30, 2019, at Langley's Restaurant. Published in The Day on June 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary