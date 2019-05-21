Niantic - Theophilus F. "Frank" Hanney, 77, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019. He was the son of George and Mary (Perkins) Hanney. Frank was born in 1941, in New London, and raised on his parents' dairy farm in Waterford. After graduating from high school he began his fifty plus years of employment at ABCO Welding.



He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Patricia (Yarger) Hanney and their three children, Christopher Hanney of Niantic, Kent Hanney of Ketchum, Idaho, and Mark Hanney and his wife, Kristi of Salem.



He is also survived by three grandchildren, Gabriel, Abigail, and Colby; two brothers, Ernie Hanney and his wife, Jane of Wiston-Salem, N.C., and John Hanney and his wife, Janet of Niantic; a sister, Maura Payne of Kansas. He was predeceased by a brother, Jason Hanney.



Frank was very active in his younger year with his boys sporting activities: coaching their little league and peewee football teams. He was known as part of the "Chain Gang" at East Lyme High School football games.



The family would like to thank the staff at Crescent Point and Vitas Hospice for their compassion and loving care that they gave to Frank and his family during his time spent there.



The family will receive relatives and friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 23rd at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 48 Grand Street, Niantic.



Kindly omit flowers. To honor Frank's life and legacy, Pat and her family encourage you to "Hug a friend, hold your family tight and Live, Love and Laugh". Published in The Day on May 21, 2019