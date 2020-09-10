1/
Theresa Basilica
1990 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fredericksburg, Va. - Theresa Basilica of Fredericksburg, Va. passed away Aug. 31, 2020.

She was born Feb. 20, 1990, in Washington, D.C. She graduated from Chancellor High School in Fredericksburg, Va. in 2009 and briefly attended Chestnut Hill College in Philadelphia, Pa. on a cross-country scholarship.

She is survived by her parents, Mark and Roberta Basilica; her siblings, George, Henry, Pia and Mary Jane Basilica; her grandmother Rosemarie Basilica; and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.

Due to the pandemic, a private funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church in Fredericksburg, Va. The Mass will be live-streamed at stmaryfred.org. Interment will be at a later date in Holy Savior Cemetery, Bethlehem, Pa.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Theresa's memory to the Endometriosis Foundation of America, endofound.org.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Sep. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved