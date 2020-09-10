Fredericksburg, Va. - Theresa Basilica of Fredericksburg, Va. passed away Aug. 31, 2020.
She was born Feb. 20, 1990, in Washington, D.C. She graduated from Chancellor High School in Fredericksburg, Va. in 2009 and briefly attended Chestnut Hill College in Philadelphia, Pa. on a cross-country scholarship.
She is survived by her parents, Mark and Roberta Basilica; her siblings, George, Henry, Pia and Mary Jane Basilica; her grandmother Rosemarie Basilica; and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
Due to the pandemic, a private funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church in Fredericksburg, Va. The Mass will be live-streamed at stmaryfred.org
. Interment will be at a later date in Holy Savior Cemetery, Bethlehem, Pa.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Theresa's memory to the Endometriosis Foundation of America, endofound.org
.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
.