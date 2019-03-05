Waterford - Theresa Goldsmith, 67 (better known as Terri), of Waterford, passed away peacefully on the morning of March 3, 2019, after a brave but brief battle with cancer.



She was born May 14, 1951, to Edward J. Edgar and Katherine H. Edgar in New London. Terri attended St. Bernard High School before spending time at Mitchell College. Her life was dedicated to her family, friends, and the Jewish education of future generations.



She married the love of her life and soulmate Marc H. Goldsmith in an intimate ceremony on May 25, 1979. Following in the footsteps of her mother, Terri was an accomplished gardener. As her garden blossomed and grew, so did her love of the birds and butterflies that inhabited it. She taught elementary age children at both Solomon Schechter Academy and Temple Emanu-El Hebrew school. Terri was known for her energetic and ambitious arts and crafts projects which often culminated in original plays and musical performances. Throughout her life she was a beacon of positive energy, spirituality, kindness, and warmth throughout the southeastern Connecticut area and among the Jewish community in particular.



Terri is survived by her loving husband, her son Zachary I. Goldsmith; her stepson David Goldsmith with his wife, Molly Steele, and their children, Rose and Asa; her sisters Aimee Annibalini and Judy Ward with her husband, John; and her brothers Edward J. Edgar Jr. and Daniel Edgar with his wife, Karen.



A celebration of her life will be held at Temple Emanu-El, 29 Dayton Road, Waterford, on March 5, 2019, at 7 in the evening. In lieu of donations or flowers sent to the home, it was Terri's wish that people would plant pink lilies to increase hope and happiness in this world as well as raise awareness about cancer.



