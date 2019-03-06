Resources More Obituaries for Theresa Goldsmith Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Theresa Goldsmith

1924 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Theresa Goldsmith



SMS:



Netheader:







Waterford - Theresa Goldsmith, 67 (better known as Terri), of Waterford, Conn., passed away peacefully on the morning of March 3, 2019, after a brave but brief battle with cancer.



She was born May 14, 1951, to Edward J. Edgar and Katherine H. Edgar in New London, Conn. Terri attended St. Bernard High School before spending time at Mitchell College. Her life was dedicated to her family, friends, and the Jewish education of future generations.



She married the love of her life and soulmate Marc H. Goldsmith in an intimate ceremony on May 25, 1979. Following in the footsteps of her mother, Terri was an accomplished gardener. As her garden blossomed and grew, so did her love of the birds and butterflies that inhabited it. She taught elementary age children at both Solomon Schechter Academy and Temple Emanu-El Hebrew school. Terri was known for her energetic and ambitious arts & crafts projects which often culminated in original plays and musical performances. Throughout her life she was a beacon of positive energy, spirituality, kindness, and warmth throughout the southeastern Connecticut area and among the Jewish community in particular.



Terri is survived by her loving husband, her son Zachary I. Goldsmith; her stepson David Goldsmith with his wife, Molly Steele, and their children, Rose and Asa; her sisters Aimee Annibalini and Judy Ward with her husband, John; and her brothers Edward J. Edgar Jr. and Daniel Edgar with his wife, Karen.



A celebration of her life will be held at Temple Emanu-El, 29 Dayton Road, Waterford, Conn., 06385 on March 5, 2019, at 7 in the evening. In lieu of donations or flowers sent to the home, it was Terri's wish that people would plant pink lilies to increase hope and happiness in this world as well as raise awareness about cancer.



Please visit www.neilanfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence message for the family.



Theresa Goldsmith



SMS:



Netheader:







Waterford - Theresa Goldsmith, 67 (better known as Terri), of Waterford, Conn., passed away peacefully on the morning of March 3, 2019, after a brave but brief battle with cancer.



She was born May 14, 1951, to Edward J. Edgar and Katherine H. Edgar in New London, Conn. Terri attended St. Bernard High School before spending time at Mitchell College. Her life was dedicated to her family, friends, and the Jewish education of future generations.



She married the love of her life and soulmate Marc H. Goldsmith in an intimate ceremony on May 25, 1979. Following in the footsteps of her mother, Terri was an accomplished gardener. As her garden blossomed and grew, so did her love of the birds and butterflies that inhabited it. She taught elementary age children at both Solomon Schechter Academy and Temple Emanu-El Hebrew school. Terri was known for her energetic and ambitious arts & crafts projects which often culminated in original plays and musical performances. Throughout her life she was a beacon of positive energy, spirituality, kindness, and warmth throughout the southeastern Connecticut area and among the Jewish community in particular.



Terri is survived by her loving husband, her son Zachary I. Goldsmith; her stepson David Goldsmith with his wife, Molly Steele, and their children, Rose and Asa; her sisters Aimee Annibalini and Judy Ward with her husband, John; and her brothers Edward J. Edgar Jr. and Daniel Edgar with his wife, Karen.



A celebration of her life will be held at Temple Emanu-El, 29 Dayton Road, Waterford, Conn., 06385 on March 5, 2019, at 7 in the evening. In lieu of donations or flowers sent to the home, it was Terri's wish that people would plant pink lilies to increase hope and happiness in this world as well as raise awareness about cancer.



Please visit www.neilanfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence message for the family.



Mildred DiMascola



Ledyard - Mildred Eleanor (Burgess) DiMascola, 94, of Gales Ferry, most recently of Pocasset, Cape Cod, Mass.,, died peacefully on Feb. 28 with her daughter at her side and the big band sounds of Lawrence Welk playing softly in the background.



Millie was born during a hurricane on Aug. 26, 1924, in Acushnet, Mass., to Lucy Eddleston Burgess and William Henry Burgess. An avid writer, Millie wrote of the love and respect she had for her parents.



"I guess I grew up in poverty, but I wasn't aware of it. Our third floor walk-up, cold water flat was spotless. Lucy could perform miracles with 15 cents per pound of hamburger. The aroma of bread, cakes, pies and beans filled the air. Her sewing machine hummed while her magic fingers whipped up everything from pillowcases to bloomers."



"William never complained about anything. He was the most honest and trusting soul I ever knew. His life was a tapestry that hangs on the historic walls of my mind. He kept the golden threads of life; fellowship, affection, and good will."



Her memoir begins… "The archives of my life have been stored in my brain waiting for someone to attach a printer to this age-old computer. First, I must push a few buttons to search out ancient memories before I can spew out the whole story. A virus could wipe out my program. I pray a severe storm does not damage my electrical source before my work is completed. It contains part of the heritage I wish to pass on to my children."



A United States Navy veteran, Millie served as a WAVE from 1944 to 1946. She writes, "The recruiter told me I would have a choice of 3 schools to attend when I completed boot camp. I requested Control Tower Operator, they said it was full. My second choice was Link Trainer, teaching pilots how to fly, they said it was full. I did not have a choice, they sent me to Yeoman's school (secretarial) in Cedar Falls, Iowa. It was a 2-year college course that we completed in 2 months!"



Mildred joined the Navy Reserves in 1949. She went to Campbell's Secretarial School, in New Bedford, and spent a year at Salem State Teachers' College, where she served as vice president of her freshman class, but said neither place taught her more than she had already learned at Yeoman school!



Married to Giovanni DiMascola on Sept. 30, 1950, she often remarked on the happy time they spent together while they were stationed at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, from 1952 to 1954. She even wrote a play called "Pssst, Pssst, Pssst, The Cuban Love Call," that was performed by This Wide & Universal Theatre Company in Mystic.



Shortly after the death of her husband, in 1963, Millie opened a nursery school at St. David's Episcopal Church, in Gales Ferry, where she was one of the founding members. In 1989 she retired as an office manager in a civil service position on the Naval Submarine Base in Groton.



She is survived by her daughters, Sandra Brenciaglia, of Nova Scotia, Canada, and Donna Lima, of Pocasset, Mass., and her grandson Sam Terra, of Dallas, Texas. She is predeceased by her husband, Giovanni, and their son, John Michael.



Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 8, at 11 a.m. at St. David's Episcopal Church, 284 Stoddard's Wharf Drive, Gales Ferry, Conn. Burial will be Saturday, March 9 at 10 a.m., St. Joseph's Cemetery, Gifford Street, Falmouth, Mass.



Arrangements are by Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, Falmouth, Mass. For online guestbook, obituary and directions, visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Published in The Day on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.