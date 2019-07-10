Westerly - Theresa L. (Vinopal) McQuade, 91, of Sea Winds Terrace, Westerly, passed away at the Westerly Health Center Sunday, July 7, 2019. She was the wife of the late Edward L. McQuade.



Born in Haugen, Wis., she was the daughter of the late John J. and Ludmila Vinopal. During a vacation to Rhode Island she met and married Ed McQuade. They settled in Barrington to raise their children and together build a grocery business.



Theresa was devoted to her family. She loved cooking for them and baking cookies. Her cookies were a staple for all the kids in the neighborhood and later grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was a communicant of St. Pius X Church. She traveled extensively with her late husband.



She leaves behind her three children, Patricia M. Ritter and husband Wayne of Rye, N.H., Michael J. McQuade and wife Diane of Pawcatuck, and Thomas E. McQuade and wife Jean of Rockville, R.I.; her son-in-law Richard Giudice; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Theresa was predeceased by her daughter Mary T. Giudice and nine siblings.



Visiting hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, at St. Pius X Church, 44 Elm St., Westerly There is no precession from the funeral home. Burial will follow at River Bend Cemetery, Westerly.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in Theresa's memory may be made to: St. Jude's Children Hospital.



