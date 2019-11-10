Home

Montville Funeral Home of Church & Allen
53 Norwich New London Tpke
Uncasville, CT 06382
(860) 889-2374
Theresa M. Behrendt


1927 - 2019
Theresa M. Behrendt Obituary
Uncasville - Theresa M. Behrendt, 92, of Uncasville died Thursday, Nov. 8, 2019. She was the widow of

Alfred C. Behrendt, who predeceased her in 2000. Theresa was born in Waterbury, Sept. 30, 1927.

She was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church in Uncasville. Theresa worked at Stop & Shop for 35 years before

retiring. She was a quiet lady who was always in a good mood. Blessed with good health, she was able to live at home until

the end. Above all else, she was a wonderful mother.

She is survived by her sons, Richard Behrendt of New Haven, James Behrendt of Lyme and Thomas Behrendt of Norton, Mass.

Funeral Services and burial will be private.

Please visit www.montvillefuneralhome.com to leave an online condolence or tribute.
Published in The Day on Nov. 10, 2019
