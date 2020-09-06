1/1
Theresa Mary Contino
1929 - 2020
Groton - Theresa Mary Contino, 91, of Groton, passed away Aug. 31, 2020, at the Groton Regency. She was born Jan. 7, 1929, in Groton to Pasquale and Angelina Onorato .

Theresa Contino was known for her captivating smile and charm, combined with the love of food and cooking for anyone who walked through her door. Food was always in the oven and on the table.

Theresa worked in the wax department at the previous Arwood Corporation of Groton, where she worked for 30 years. She became the foreman and head department supervisor before retiring. Her personality and caring ways were her charms and all adored her. Shopping and spending quality time with her grandchildren along with her sisters were her passions.

The days of making homemade pasta, bread, stuffed shells, sauce and meatballs also will be forged in her family's mind. Sunday was always the day for family gatherings. Theresa was her happiest when surrounded by her loving family and boys.

Theresa is survived by sons, Paul Edward Contino and his wife Linda Lewis Contino of Groton, Daniel Contino and his wife Kimberly Clark Contino of Stonington; her eldest sister Rose Onorato Taylor; and seven grandchildren; and thre great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, James A. Contino; sister Virginia Onorato Thomas; and brother Jimmy Onorato.

All Services are private. Please visit www.byles.com to sign the online register or to share a memory. Donations can be made in Theresa's memory to the Alzheimer's Association Connecticut Chapter, 200 Executive Boulevard, Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489.

Published in The Day on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
BYLES Memorial Home
99 HUNTINGTON ST
New London, CT 06320-6617
(860) 442-0343
Memories & Condolences
September 4, 2020
Paul,
Our deepest condolences on the passing of your Mom. You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers.
John and Ann Suarez
Friend
September 3, 2020
So sorry to hear this news. You will all be in my thoughts and prayers.
Kristin LaFemina
Family
September 3, 2020
Mommy, may the good Lord be with you
And may sunshine and happiness surround you. Be courageous and brave and in my heart you’ll always stay forever young. I will see you again mommy.
Love Danny.
Dan Contino
Son
