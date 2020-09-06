Groton - Theresa Mary Contino, 91, of Groton, passed away Aug. 31, 2020, at the Groton Regency. She was born Jan. 7, 1929, in Groton to Pasquale and Angelina Onorato .
Theresa Contino was known for her captivating smile and charm, combined with the love of food and cooking for anyone who walked through her door. Food was always in the oven and on the table.
Theresa worked in the wax department at the previous Arwood Corporation of Groton, where she worked for 30 years. She became the foreman and head department supervisor before retiring. Her personality and caring ways were her charms and all adored her. Shopping and spending quality time with her grandchildren along with her sisters were her passions.
The days of making homemade pasta, bread, stuffed shells, sauce and meatballs also will be forged in her family's mind. Sunday was always the day for family gatherings. Theresa was her happiest when surrounded by her loving family and boys.
Theresa is survived by sons, Paul Edward Contino and his wife Linda Lewis Contino of Groton, Daniel Contino and his wife Kimberly Clark Contino of Stonington; her eldest sister Rose Onorato Taylor; and seven grandchildren; and thre great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, James A. Contino; sister Virginia Onorato Thomas; and brother Jimmy Onorato.
All Services are private. Please visit www.byles.com
to sign the online register or to share a memory. Donations can be made in Theresa's memory to the Alzheimer's Association
Connecticut Chapter, 200 Executive Boulevard, Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489.