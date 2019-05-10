|
|
|
Norwich - Theresa N. Reardon, 74, a longtime Norwich resident, died Tuesday, May 7, 2019, after a brief illness. Born in Westerly, R.I. Oct. 12, 1944.
Theresa was retired, having worked for the State of Connecticut at the Department of Motor Vehicles, Off Track Betting and as a hairdresser at the Norwich State Hospital.
A Funeral Mass with be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, May 13, at the Cathedral of St. Patrick, 213 Broadway, Norwich. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. There are no calling hours.
The Woyasz & Son Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Published in The Day on May 10, 2019
Read More