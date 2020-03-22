Home

Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home
84 Montauk Ave.
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-3600
Theresa Woodhall Zaharevich


1933 - 2020
New London - Theresa Woodhall Zaharevich, 86, of New London entered eternal life March 18, 2020, in the comfort of her loving family. She was born May 1, 1933, in Webster, Mass., the daughter of the late Stanley and Bertha (Gunther) Winski Sr. She was the wife of the late James Woodhall, 1971; and John Zaharevich in 2019. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Joseph Church, followed by interment in St. Mary Cemetery. The Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Avenue, New London, has been entrusted with her care.
Published in The Day on Mar. 22, 2020
