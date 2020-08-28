Preston - Therese (Kexel) Fuller, 63, of Preston went to heaven Aug. 15, 2020.



Waiting there to welcome her home are her husband of 43 years, Jon "Tiny" Fuller; her parents, John Sr. and Anne Kexel; sisters, Judith Anne and Judith Mary; and brothers, Dennis Sr. and Christopher. Sadly, she leaves two sisters, Bernice Paterno of Salem and Laura Putty of Colchester; sister-in-law Nancy Kexel of Westerly, R.I.; two brothers, John Jr. of Florida and Edward Sr. of New York; many in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Burial will be private with a celebration of life to be held at a later date.



