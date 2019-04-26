North Stonington - Thomas Anthony O'Brien, 77, of North Stonington, passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of his family Tuesday, April 23, 2019. He was the husband of Barbara J. (Weber) O'Brien. Born in Chicago, Ill. March 14, 1942, he was the son of the late Murray Patrick and Adeline Mary (Gladych) O'Brien.



Thomas served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy from March 18, 1959, to April 10, 1963, onboard the USS Capitaine SS-336 diesel sub. While in Bozrah, he was a fire chief, firefighter and EMT. Following the service, he worked as the Chief of Transportation for Electric Boat until his retirement. He kept involved in his local community being active in his faith at the Second Baptist Church serving as their treasurer and was on the Board of Finance for the Town of North Stonington. In his free time, he enjoyed snowmobiling in Maine, and watching his favorite sports teams including the Red Sox, Patriots, CT Huskies and CT Sun. Most of all, he loved his family and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.



He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara (Weber) O'Brien; three sons, Keith O'Brien of Niantic, Thomas A. O'Brien, Jr. of Preston, and Glynn (Rachel) Shafer of North Stonington; two daughters, Susan (Dave) Pickens of Stonington, Glenda Miner and her companion, Roger Spencer of Niantic; four grandchildren, Janice Miner, Jennifer (Duke) Preston, Justin Miner, and Katie Pickens; two great-granddaughters, Jenna Melzer and Jocelyn Tuttle; his former wife, Rosemary McGarry; and his best companion, "Daisy Mae". He was predeceased by his parents; and son, Todd Shafer.



A graveside service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Monday April 29, 2019, at Pendleton Hill Cemetery in North Stonington. There will be no calling hours.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



For online condolences, please visit www.buckler-johnston.com Published in The Day on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary