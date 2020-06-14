Stonington - Dr. Thomas Benton Young III, PhD passed away peacefully May 30, 2020, in New London surrounded by his family. He was born June 4, 1944, in San Angelo, Texas to Sarah Moye Young and Thomas Benton Young Jr.
Dr. Young received his PhD in biochemical engineering from Clemson University in 1966. A brilliant scientist, he worked at the senior level in fermentation research and development for Pfizer, leading to the discovery of several major patents. His passion for all things fermentation and farming culminated in the founding of Stonecrop Vineyard in Stonington, the region's first commercial winery. As a person with a great love for the world and humanity, he also shared his gifts of musical talent and poetry with friends and family. His guitar playing will be greatly missed.
Dr. Young is survived by his sister, Dr. Susan McClure, of Raleigh, N.C.; his former wife Charlotte Miles Young, of Franklin, Maine; his daughter Kendall Penado, of Port St. Lucie, Fla.; his son Thomas Benton Young IV, of Stonington; five grandchildren: Christopher Penado, Kamaria Penado, Caelan Penado, Benjamin Young and William Young; and two great-grandchildren, Elijah Penado and Zaniyah Penado.
Funeral services will be delayed until fall 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (www.nami.org).
Dr. Young received his PhD in biochemical engineering from Clemson University in 1966. A brilliant scientist, he worked at the senior level in fermentation research and development for Pfizer, leading to the discovery of several major patents. His passion for all things fermentation and farming culminated in the founding of Stonecrop Vineyard in Stonington, the region's first commercial winery. As a person with a great love for the world and humanity, he also shared his gifts of musical talent and poetry with friends and family. His guitar playing will be greatly missed.
Dr. Young is survived by his sister, Dr. Susan McClure, of Raleigh, N.C.; his former wife Charlotte Miles Young, of Franklin, Maine; his daughter Kendall Penado, of Port St. Lucie, Fla.; his son Thomas Benton Young IV, of Stonington; five grandchildren: Christopher Penado, Kamaria Penado, Caelan Penado, Benjamin Young and William Young; and two great-grandchildren, Elijah Penado and Zaniyah Penado.
Funeral services will be delayed until fall 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (www.nami.org).
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Jun. 14, 2020.