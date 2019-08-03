|
|
Groton - Thomas Christopher Murphy, 60, died July 30, 2019, after a brief battle with cancer. Tom is predeceased by his parents, Margaret Carroll Murphy and Francis P. Murphy, former long-time residents of Groton Long Point and Upper Montclair, N.J.
Tom is survived by his seven siblings, Francis P. Murphy Jr, Stonington, Isabel C. Murphy, Psy.D., Natick, Mass, Margaret E. Murphy, Pawcatuck, Elizabeth A. Murphy, Waterford, Peter S. Murphy, Groton City, Carroll M. Rath, Pawcatuck and Claire M. Murphy, Pawcatuck. He is also survived by 14 nieces and nephews.
Tom grew up on Groton Long Point and was an avid lover of the water and sailing the family's Class A Fisher Island 24 one-design sloops. He enjoyed weekly Saturday racing and working on the boats' old wooden hulls each spring as they were prepared for the racing season. His love for the A Boat led to his hobby of creating half-hull wooden boat models of the A Boat, several of which remain in the family. Tom enjoyed family gatherings and watching his nieces and nephews grow up. He had a great sense of humor and a warm personality.
A private Service to include immediate family will be held in his memory.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Catholic Charities of Norwich, a direct supporter of the I.O.C. New London Food Pantry, at www.CCFSN.org.
Published in The Day on Aug. 3, 2019