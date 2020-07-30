1/1
Thomas Clifford Shippee
Plainfield - Thomas Clifford Shippee passed away at his Plainfield home surrounded by his loving family Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Thomas "Pop" was the loving husband of Joyce Malcolm Shippee for fifty-four years.

Predeceased parents, Clifford Joseph Shippee and Flora Gillow Shippee along with siblings, Cathy Shippee Sassenger, Susan Shippee Powers; and grandson Dylan Anthony Paradis. He leaves behind three children, Christine Shippee Harpin spouse Gregory S. Harpin, Donna Shippee Paradis spouse Anthony C. Paradis, and Thomas J. Shippee spouse Sandra Parron Shippee.; along with grandchildren, Gregory T. Harpin his spouse Rebecca Bolinger Harpin, Brittany S. Harpin, Brooke Paradis Rufo spouse Jared W. Rufo, Garrett T. Shippee, Kennedy R. Shippee, Ashlyn P. Paradis, and Chase D. Shippee; great-granddaughter Nora C. Harpin; his sister Bonnie O'Brien; and brother Douglas Shippee spouse Linda Shippee; with many nieces and nephews.

Thomas served in the United States Marine Corps from 1965 to 1971. Later, becoming an installer for SNET for thirty years. Thomas then worked as a Correctional Officer at York Correctional Facility from 1998 to 2009. He enjoyed spending time with his family, friends, and retiring in Brooksville, Fla. He was an active member of The American Legion post #186 in Brooksville, Fla. doing numerous motorcycle escorts to honor fallen Veterans. He was also an active member of Plainfield Congregational Church for over 45 years. Thomas enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson and Hayabusa as well as Ford motor vehicles. He truly impacted the lives of family, friends and anyone he came in contact with.

Visiting hours will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at Dougherty Bros. Funeral Home, 595 Norwich Road, Plainfield. A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at the family home, 62 Weston Road, Plainfield. Military Honors and a service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Masks and social distancing will be required.

In lieu of flower donations can be made to The First Congregational Church of Plainfield Restoration Fund.

www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Day on Jul. 30, 2020.
