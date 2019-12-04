|
Canterbury - Thomas D. Kiddy, 81, passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. He was born Feb. 25, 1938, in Westerly, R.I., son of the late David Clayton Kiddy and Mary Snedden (Summers) Kiddy.
Tom was a caring and passionate man who enjoyed golfing, travel, woodworking and was very active in his church. He spent his entire business career at General Dynamics where he was greatly admired for his ethics and fairness.
Tom is survived by his wife and best friend Mary (Eastlund) Kiddy; as well as his sister Betty (Kiddy) Way of Ga. He is predeceased by three brothers, David, William, and Robert. He was extremely loving and proud of his children; son Daniel Douglas Kiddy of Arizona; and daughter Corey Summers Dankocsik of Connecticut; as well as eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The world is a better place for his having been here and he will be dearly missed.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Titus Sikawa, c/o Faith Community Church, 305 State Street N, West Concord, MN 55985 so that he may continue his work with the orphans of Tanzania.
