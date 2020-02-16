|
Pahoa, Hawaii - Thomas E. Swenarton, formerly of Waterford passed away Sept. 11, 2019, after a life full of Ohana, Aloha, adventures, and science. Born Nov. 10, 1965, in New London, he was the son of James and Ellen Swenarton of Waterford. He attended Waterford Public Schools and the University of Connecticut, where he received his bachelor's degree in Natural Resource Management and Engineering.
A third-generation scientist, Tom held positions of Oceanographic Technician, Fisheries and Wildlife Biologist, and Naturalist at Moss Landing Marine Laboratory, National Marine Fisheries Service, Connecticut Division of Marine Fisheries, and The Nature Conservancy. At University of Hawaii, he served as research vessel captain and scientific diver. He was also a member of the Western Pacific Fishery Management Council Advisory Panel. Coauthor of several peer-reviewed scientific papers, he was particularly proud of his research on the connection between Hawaiian monk seal declines and fish ciguatoxins. Along with his scientific career, his entrepreneurial side and love of the ocean lead to him obtaining a Coast Guard captain's license and starting his charter boat business, Blue Ocean Hawaii in Honolulu, where he hosted numerous sailing and deep-sea fishing trips around the Hawaiian Islands. Tom was also an accomplished mechanic.
Buzz, as he was known to his family and hometown friends, is survived by his siblings, Julie (Kevin) Lynch of East Hampton, Amy Swenarton of Old Lyme, John (Robin) Swenarton of Stonington, Mary (Bob) Chapman of South Windham, Lora (Tim) Murphy of Waterford; and four nephews and a niece, Patrick and Timothy Lynch and James, David, and Lydia Swenarton. He is also survived by his close friend and Hawaiian brother Mano Kealoha and his family of Honolulu. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother, David Swenarton.
A celebration of his life with friends, family, and music was held this past October on the beautiful shoreline of Pahoa. Tom was an intrepid, curious, and kind soul who is deeply missed by his family and friends.
In Tom's honor, embrace Aloha every day. Donations may be made to the Final Exit Network, finalexitnetwork.org, or the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, afsp.org.
Published in The Day on Feb. 16, 2020