Waterford - Thomas Edgar Decker, 78, of Waterford, died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at the Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London. He was born in New London April 16, 1942, the son of E. LeRoy Decker and Pricilla Thomas Decker.
He was a graduate of Waterford High School, and had retired from Pfizer, where he was employed as a chemical operator. He was a member of the Niantic Sportsman Club and a lifetime member of the Oswegatchie Fire Company.
Survivors include a son, Thomas Decker; a daughter, Cathy McMahon; sister Pam Brown; his companion Anna Mulholland; as well grandchildren: Jessica, Andrew, Audrey, Hunter, Casey and Erin. Also surviving are Anna's children, Jean-Marie Mulholland, husband Michael Trainor, and Toni Braut; and two great-granddaughters, Jessica's daughter Brooke and Audrey's daughter Brooke.
A graveside service will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Jordan Cemetery. The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home of New London is assisting the family. Condolences may be shared on Tom's memorial page at www.neilanfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Northeast Coonhound Rescue at necoonhoundrescue.org
.