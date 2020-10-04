1/
Thomas Edgar Decker
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Waterford - Thomas Edgar Decker, 78, of Waterford, died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at the Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London. He was born in New London April 16, 1942, the son of E. LeRoy Decker and Pricilla Thomas Decker.

He was a graduate of Waterford High School, and had retired from Pfizer, where he was employed as a chemical operator. He was a member of the Niantic Sportsman Club and a lifetime member of the Oswegatchie Fire Company.

Survivors include a son, Thomas Decker; a daughter, Cathy McMahon; sister Pam Brown; his companion Anna Mulholland; as well grandchildren: Jessica, Andrew, Audrey, Hunter, Casey and Erin. Also surviving are Anna's children, Jean-Marie Mulholland, husband Michael Trainor, and Toni Braut; and two great-granddaughters, Jessica's daughter Brooke and Audrey's daughter Brooke.

A graveside service will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Jordan Cemetery. The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home of New London is assisting the family. Condolences may be shared on Tom's memorial page at www.neilanfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Northeast Coonhound Rescue at necoonhoundrescue.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Jordan Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
12 Ocean Avenue
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-1871
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved