Stonington - Thomas H. Eyles Jr., 82, of Stonington and Sarasota, Fla. died April 27, 2019, at Lawrence & Memorial Hospital. He was the son of Thomas H. Eyles and Jane Brady Eyles and was married to Kathleen (Nichols) Eyles for 54 years.



He graduated magna cum laude from Boston University in 1958, and from Stamford Law School with a J.D. degree in 1961. He was licensed to practice law in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and the District of Columbia. Tom began his law career in New London and then moved to Pawcatuck. He served as Town Attorney in the 70's and was on the Board of the Community Center.



For many years, he was president of Wheeler Library in North Stonington and a former member of the Thames Club in New London and a current member of the Wadawanuck Club in Stonington. In retirement, he was very interested in history, traveling, art and enjoyed gardening.



Donations in his memory, may be made to the Robert Crown Law Library, Stanford University, Palo Alto, CA 94305 or to David M. Rubenstein Rare Book & Manuscript Library, Duke University, Durham NC 29908.



Mystic Funeral Home has charge of his arrangements. Internment and a celebration of his life will be at the convenience of the family. Published in The Day on May 5, 2019