1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers New London - Thomas F. Tranchida, 96 of New London entered eternal life Mar. 9, 2019. He was born Mar. 6, 1923 in New London the son of the late Vito and Caterina (Bonanno) Tranchida. He was a life long resident of New London, and he attended local schools.



Tom was a volunteer "Bunk Man" at the former C.L. Oxford Hose Company No.5 in New London, where he learned to be a fireman. He enlisted in the US Army, serving in the 66th Infantry Division, known as the Panther Divison during WW II. Mr. Tranchida was a Sargent in Company K 264 Light Mortar Crewman. His company was the last company taken off ill-fated Leopoldville and put on the liner Cheshire on Christmas eve in 1944 crossing the English Channel to Cherbourg, France. He was awarded for his service, The Combat Infantryman Badge, Good Conduct Metal, American Theater Campaign Ribbon, Eutopean African Middle East Theater Campaign Ribbon, and the Victory Medal. Upon returning home after the war, he married the former Gertrude Enright on Oct. 25, 1947 in St. Mary Star of the Sea Church. Gertrude died May 24, 1998 after 50 years of devotion to one another.



Mr. Tranchida was a fire fighter at the Groton Sub Base Fire Dept. and retiring after many years of service, at the rank of Captain. He was a life member of Long Shore Men, Local 1411 in the Port of New London. He was a life member of the, New London Lodge of Elk's # 360 for the past 73 years, receiving "Elk of the Year" in 1988 and was honored in 2006 by Elks during the annual Italian Night for his dedicated service to the lodge and community. He was also a long time chairman of the lodges Grill Committee, bingo and bulletin committee. A member of the Knights of Columbus Sea Side Council # 17, New London and was honored in 1987 for "outstanding Contributions " to the council during Italian Night. A life member of the Murphy-Rathburn Post 189 VFW, receiving "Man of Year" in 2008, and a national and local member of N.A.R.F.E. , and a life member of the C.L. Oxford Hose Co. No. 5.



He is survived by his two sons; Thomas V. and Amy Tranchida, and Michael J. Tranchida both of New London; Two siblings, Bart Tranchida of FL and Josephine Bruno of Pawcatuck; and his companion Angie Maiorano. He was predeceased by his grandson, Nicholas Tranchida in 2003; Five siblings, Rose Frazzina, Paul, Marco, Joseph and Dominic Tranchida.



His family will receive relatives and friends from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London. The funeral will assemble at 10 a.m. on Friday and proceed to a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Joseph Church, New London. Interment with military honors, in, St. Mary Cemetery.



Donations in his memory to St. Joseph School Endowment Fund, 37 Squire St. New London, CT 06320 or Trustee Fund of New London Lodge of elk's, 81 Washington St. New London, CT. Published in The Day on Mar. 13, 2019