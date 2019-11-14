|
Stonington - Thomas F. "Tom" Tyrseck, passed peacefully Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, surrounded by family. Born Jan. 20, 1939, in Montville. Mr. Tyrseck was a 1957 graduate of Norwich Free Academy and from there went on to attend Northeastern University in Boston, Mass. on a full scholarship.
Tom was a private person who enjoyed the performing arts, fine food and wine, was an avid outdoorsman, auto enthusiast, traveler and creative chef. He always enjoyed a good conversation about his favorite dishes and wine pairings. Tom enjoyed a long and accomplished career at Thames Shipyard and Repair Co. and Cross Sound Ferry Services. For more than 40 years he served as the head of the steel fabrication department during a time of significant growth and production at the companies. He oversaw the construction of new tugboats and ferries during his time along with many vessel modifications requiring his expertise. He began his career with the company working alongside family members on the Block Island ferry service.
He married the late Mary Ellen Wronowski Oct. 22, 1962, and they enjoyed 40 years of marriage until her passing Dec. 24, 2002.
Mr. Tyrseck is survived by his son Derek Tyrseck; and brother Louis S. Tyrseck. He is also survived by Marie Morosky whom he married May 12, 2014, spending 16 wonderful years together. Besides Mary Ellen, he is also predeceased by son Kristian Tyrseck.
A celebration of life will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at the Groton Inn and Suites.
Published in The Day on Nov. 14, 2019