Westerly - Thomas Fahey "Tom" Moore Jr. died peacefully at his home Oct. 27, 2020. He was born in Westerly, the son of the late Thomas F. Moore and Marion Hiscox Moore. He would have celebrated his 96th birthday in November.
Tom is survived by his wife of 70 years, Marguerite R. Moore; and his seven children: Dorothea B. Moore, Marguerite Smythe (Dr. James Smythe), Peter F. Moore (Patricia B. Moore), Elizabeth J. Moore (Arnold Macdonald), John C. Moore, Alexandra Moore (Carter Holliday) and Susan Metz (Joshua Metz); and fourteen grandchildren.
Tom graduated from the Taft School in 1943, and Yale University, Pierson College in 1949. He joined the U.S. Army at eighteen, and served in the 2nd Ranger Infantry Battalion, where he landed at Utah Beach on D-Day+5. He was most proud of being a Ranger, and had earned three gold stars and a Purple Heart.
After a long and successful career as a textile manufacturer, Tom retired as the chairman of the board of the Moore Company, which was founded by his grandfather, George C. Moore, in 1912. Tom served as president of the Westerly Hospital, director of the Washington Trust Company and a steward for the Westerly Land Trust.
He raised his family in Stonington, and had homes in Gulfstream, Fla. and County Galway, Ireland, where he had a factory and pursued his passion as an American Master of the Galway Blazers. For the past seven years, "Mr. Moore" was honored to be an annual speaker for the Stonington history class at Stonington High School. He enjoyed sharing stories of his teenage experiences as a decorated soldier in World War II, to the awe and admiration of the students. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Along with his parents, Tom was predeceased by his brother George; sister Susan; and his son Thomas F. Moore III.
A private Funeral Liturgy will be held at St. Mary Church, Stonington. A private burial will be conducted with full military honors. Tommy's Celebration of Life is being planned for the summer of 2021.
. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to one of the following organizations: the Westerly Hospital Foundation, the Westerly Land Trust, or St. Mary Catholic Church, Stonington.