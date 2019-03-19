|
Ledyard - Thomas Francis Bajorin, 66, of Ledyard, passed away Mar. 16, 2019. Born June 16, 1952, in Worcester, Mass., to Stanley F. Bajorin and Genevieve M. Grigas Bajorin.
He married the former Sharon Laliberte, she survives him. Tom retired from Pfizer in 2010.
Visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019, at Byles Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames St. in Groton. A Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m., Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 1650 CT-12, Gales Ferry.
A complete obituary with donation information will appear in Wednesday's edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Mar. 19, 2019
