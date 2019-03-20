Ledyard - Thomas Francis Bajorin, 66, of Ledyard passed away Mar. 16, 2019.



Tom was born in Worcester, Mass. June 16, 1952, the son of Stanley F. Bajorin (deceased 1966) and Genevieve M. Grigas Bajorin (deceased 2003). He graduated from Ledyard High School and received his undergraduate degree from the University of Connecticut.



After college, he volunteered with the Ledyard Volunteer Emergency Squad as an EMT until 1978.



Starting with summer breaks in college, Tom worked the loading dock at Pfizer in Groton. After graduating college, he became skilled at operating a Mass Spectrometer and worked with the legal department on patent infringement cases. Later he worked as a Principal Scientist in quality control for manufacturing. His career at Pfizer spanned over 35 years. Tom retired in 2010.



Tom enjoyed the outdoors. In childhood, he was a Boy Scout and enjoyed exploring the woods behind his parents' house with his dog Penny. He and Sharon enjoyed finding increasingly remote vacation spots in Maine to boat and fish, later bringing along their children.



He is survived by his wife, Sharon L. Bajorin; his children, Neil T. Bajorin (Michael D. George), Natalie A. Bajorin (Eddie Gonzalez) and Garrett S. Bajorin. Tom is also survived by his sister, Patricia J. Jones (Arthur D. Jones) of Macungie, Pa. and his sister Elizabeth M. Smolinski (Allan D. Smolinski) of Auburn, Wash. Tom leaves behind two nephews and two nieces.



Tom was preceded in death by his younger brothers, Daniel R. Bajorin (deceased 2016) and Robert D. Bajorin (deceased 1997).



Calling hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday (today), Mar. 20, 2019, at Byles Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames St. in Groton. A Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 1650 CT-12, Gales Ferry. Burial will follow at the Avery Stoddard Cemetery in Ledyard.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Tom's memory to the , 5 Brookside Drive, Wallingford, CT 06492.



Please visit www.byles.com to sign the online register or to share a memory. Published in The Day on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary