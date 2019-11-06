|
East Lyme - Thomas Franklin "Tom" Alligood, passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson's disease.
Tom grew up in Niantic and resided in East Lyme. He was a lifetime member of the Niantic Fire Department and also active in the Democratic party. He graduated from St. Bernard's High School in 1966, and the University of Georgia in 1970. Tom had a series of eclectic jobs in the summer months when not teaching school. He worked as a jack of all trades at Rocky Neck State Park; a purser on the Fishers Island Ferry; and he was a member of the Connecticut National Guard.
Mr. Alligood taught for over thirty years in the Montville public school system. Tom thoroughly enjoyed interacting with youngsters on an intellectual level, with a healthy dose of humor mixed in. Upon retirement from the Montville Public School System Tom signed up with a program through the University of Delaware to teach overseas. He had brief teaching assignments in South Africa and China teaching English, U.S. history and U.S. government. Tom described these as his most profound teaching experiences.
Tom is predeceased by his mother Barbara Alligood and father Frank Alligood. Mr. Alligood leaves behind a sister Elizabeth "Betsi" (husband Everett) Corey of Niantic; and brother Stephen (wife Jody) of Old Lyme. He also is survived by his nephew Jonathan (wife Isabelle) Farrar of Milton, Mass. and Fishers Island. Tom leaves behind another nephew, Sean Fletcher of Harrisonburg Va.; two grandnieces, Maya, and Celeste Farrar; and two grandnephews, Samuel and Alexander Fletcher.
At his request, there will be no services. Donations may be made in memory of Thomas Alligood to a . The family would like to thank Lela Khubutia for the compassionate care she administered to Tom in the last three years of his life.
Published in The Day on Nov. 6, 2019