Old Saybrook - Thomas Gregory Mathers, 78, of Old Saybrook passed away Oct. 14, 2019, from complications of an extended illness. He was surrounded by loving family.
Born in Kansas City, Mo., he grew up in Dunn Loring, Va., graduating from McLean High School where he was involved in drama and music activities. After receiving a Bachelor of Arts degree from Wesleyan University in Middletown, he married Nancy Carolyn Barlow in 1965. They moved to Old Saybrook where they raised their family and lived for over fifty years.
For several years Tom served in the U.S. Army Reserve. Tom had a 30-year career at IBM as a system engineer and analyst, serving many important corporate clients throughout Connecticut. After retirement he worked for ten years as a programming consultant. Tom was a devout member of St. John Catholic Church in Old Saybrook and ministered there as a lector for many years. He was an active, involved father who enjoyed hiking, biking, camping, boating, gardening and scouting with his children as well as setting for them an example of intellectual curiosity and appreciation for the arts.
In addition to Nancy, his beloved wife of 54 years, he leaves children, David and Jeffrey Mathers, Marianne Grant, Alicia Bosse, and Juliet Swigor; grandchildren, Marshall, Forrest, Deanna, Annabelle, Ethan, Noelle, and Rachael; and sister-in-law Constance Mathers. Thomas was predeceased by parents, Albert L. and Elaine Mathers; and brothers, Albert K. and James Mathers.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at St. John Catholic Church in Old Saybrook, with interment immediately following at Resurrection Cemetery in Westbrook.
Services by Swan Funeral Home. Memorial donations may be made to Connecticut Food Bank.
Published in The Day on Oct. 17, 2019