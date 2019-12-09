|
Niantic - Thomas "Tom" Gregory McDonald, 62, of Burnap Road, passed away Saturday December 6, 2019, at the Lawrence + Memorial Hospital, New London.
Tom was born in Hartford Feb. 2, 1957, the son of the late John and Phyllis Booth McDonald.
Tom was a master mechanic and worked in the automotive industry for many years. He later worked as the manager at the Niantic Bay Yacht Club. He was an avid sailor as well as a member of the Niantic Fire Department.
He is survived by his children, Thomas and Raymond McDonald of N.C., Sean McDonald of Niantic and Jennifer Stygles of Massachusetts; his siblings, John McDonald of Niantic and Lynn Mills of Massachusetts; his five grandchildren; and the love of his life, Carol Anne Faye.
The family will receive relatives and friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday Dec. 10, 2019, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home, 48 Grand Street, Niantic. Interment in the East Lyme Cemetery will be private.
For information or directions, please visit www.neilanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on Dec. 9, 2019