Groton - Thomas J. Healy Jr. 59, of Groton died early Wednesday morning April 24, 2019, at the Lawrence Memorial Hospital in New London.
He was born April 2, 1960, in Hartford to Nancy Ann Mlinek Healy Murphy and the late Thomas J. Healy Sr.
Tom attended school at Eastern Point, Sacred Heart, West Side and Robert E. Fitch.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Sacred Heart Church in Groton. A complete obituary will appear in an upcoming edition of The Day. Byles Memorial Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in The Day on Apr. 28, 2019
