Thomas Herman Szawerda


Thomas Herman Szawerda Obituary
Oakdale - Thomas Herman Szawerda, 56 of Oakdale, a true deadhead and hippie, departed for his final tour Feb. 22, 2019.

Tom was born Feb. 13, 1963, in Southington to the late Herman and Arlene (Dumont) Szawerda. He grew up in Meriden and attended Oliver Platt High School. On June 28, 2003, Tom married his flowerchild, Darlene Kutz in Griswold.

Tom was loved by all he met and was known for his good and easy-going nature. He was a lover of music, following the Grateful Dead for years across the U.S. Tom was known far and wide for his "Grateful Tommy's" grilled cheese sandwiches, which he sold on tour.

In addition to his parents, Tom was predeceased by his brother, Mark. Tom is survived by his wife; his siblings, Lance, Jerry and Robin, Sue and Jack, Nancy, and his beloved older brother, Rick and his wife, Bev; his children, Michelle and Chris, Norman and Kelly, Chris and Jess, and Paul; his grandchildren, Prisilla, CJ, Derek, and Hailly; his grand-dogs, Blue and King; and more nephews, nieces and friends than one man could ever ask for.

Burial will be private and a celebration of life party will be held in the summer.

Donations in Tom's memory can be made to Center for Hospice Care Southeast Connecticut, 221 Dunham Street, Norwich, CT 06360.
Published in The Day on Feb. 28, 2019
