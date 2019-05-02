Groton - Thomas J. Healy Jr. 59, of Groton died early Wednesday morning, April 24, 2019, at the Lawrence Memorial Hospital in New London.



The son of Nancy Ann Mlinek Healy Murphy and the late Thomas Healy Sr., Tommy was born April 2, 1960, in Hartford. A bright and inquisitive child, he spent his early years living in Colchester. He learned to speak early, and embraced the gift of Blarney for the rest of his life.



By the time he moved with his family to Groton, Tommy was a big brother to Michael Healy, the late Daniel Healy, and stepson to the late Donald Murphy. Tommy attended Eastern Point School, Sacred Heart School, West Side Middle School and Robert E. Fitch High School, all in Groton. Tommy developed a love of music early on; a highly talented musician, he could often be found playing his guitar or listening to records from his extensive collection.



After high school, Tommy joined the United States Army before traveling across the country. He explored Southern Calif., living for a time in the Los Angeles area before settling in Portland, Ore., where he worked at a radio station and as a cab driver. When Tommy returned to the East Coast, he brought his spirit for adventure and an affinity for the L.A. Dodgers back with him.



Along with his passion for politics and his musical talent, Tommy will be remembered by those who knew him for his quick wit and ability to bring a laugh to any situation. He was an avid Red Sox fan, making sure to tune in each night to watch Boston take the field. He wore his Red Sox gear with pride and loved attending games at Fenway with his niece and nephew.



In addition to his mother, Nancy Murphy of Groton, Tommy is survived by his brother, Michael Healy Sr. and partner Katrina Zickwolf of Salem; his nephew, Michael Healy Jr. and wife, Jaclyn of Colchester; his niece, Meghan McHugh and husband, Michael of Attleboro, Mass.; his great-nephews, Alexander and Benjamin Healy, and Daniel and Kieran McHugh; dear friend, Melony Johnson of Waterford; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and countless friends across the country.



A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday May 4, 2019, at Sacred Heart Church in Groton. Private burial at St Mary Cemetery in New London will follow at a later date. Byles Groton Memorial Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Donations in Tom's memory can be made to Sacred Heart Church 56 Sacred Heart Drive, Groton, CT 06340.



