Mystic - Thomas "Tom" J. Hyland, 74, of Mystic, loving husband to Victoria "Vickie" (Simes) Hyland, died Sunday, March 22, 2020, at home following a brief illness. Born and raised in Springfield, Mass., he was the son of the late Thomas and Esther (Moriarty) Hyland, and lived in Mystic for many years.
Tom was founder and former executive director of Martin House and Thames River Program and Community Service in Norwich. Serving as leader of these programs since its inception in 1982, his career spanned a total of over 40 years, specifically at Martin House and Thames River Community Services. A strong voice in the Norwich community, he assisted those who endured poverty and homelessness. Tom leaves a lasting legacy of sharing his knowledge, information and skills and making the entire organization better. He retired in 2016.
Tom was a member of Stonington's Housing Authority and the Affordable Housing Committee. He also enjoyed traveling and exploring new places; he always had a thirst for knowledge.
In addition to his wife, Vickie, he leaves son, Matthew Hyland and wife Nannette; his daughter Rebecca (Hyland) Wigger and husband Eric; stepson David Fennema and wife Elizabeth; and stepdaughter Kristen (Fennema) Pfeifle and husband Sam. He also leaves two brothers, Robert Hyland and wife Patricia and James Hyland and wife, Susan; and nine grandchildren: Kelly, James, Mac, Sam, Miles, Ruby, Gus, Isaac and Owen.
A celebration of Tom's life will be held at the Mystic Funeral Home located on Route 1 in Mystic at a later date to be announced in a future edition of The Day. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation in his memory to Martin House, Thames River Community Services, or Hartford HealthCare at Home Hospice Care.
"Dear family and friends, Please carry on the work to ensure peace, justice, equality and love in the world."
Published in The Day on Mar. 29, 2020