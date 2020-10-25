Quaker Hill - Thomas J. Impellitteri, 76, of Quaker Hill passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London.
He was born in New London April, 10, 1944, the son of Joseph and Helen Cynar Impellitteri. Thomas was a self-employed graphic designer and small business owner.
He is survived by his daughter Sophia Impellitteri of Quaker Hill; and his sister Nora Kim Schwartz of Grants Pass, Ore.
All services are private.
