Quaker Hill - Thomas John Prink, 76, of Quaker Hill, died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at his home.
He was born in Bayonne, N.J., July 17, 1943, the son of Charles and Elsie Prink. He was the husband of Virginia Solis Prink who survives him.
Mr. Prink was a veteran, serving in the United States Army. He was retired from the General Dynamics Electric Boat company in Groton, where he was a pipefitting supervisor. He had also worked as a security guard at Foxwoods Casino.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia; his two stepsons, David Duarte and his wife Eloise of Lyme, and Daniel Duarte of Quaker Hill; brother William Prink of Norwichtown; and sister Dorothy Wallace of Waterford. He has a grandson, Thomas Duarte of Old Lyme.
Funeral services are private. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Center for Hospice Care, Norwich.
Published in The Day on Aug. 25, 2019