Niantic - Thomas John Woudenberg, 84, born Aug. 14, 1935, in Prospect Park, N.J., died peacefully at home in Niantic Jan. 8, 2020. He will be sadly missed by his wife of 62 years, June Woudenberg; daughters, Terry Lussos (Steven) and Deborah Woudenberg; grandchildren: Joshua Upham, Jason Upham, Christopher Lussos (deceased), (wife Rachel) and Michelle Lussos; great-grandchildren, Joan Lussos and Christopher Lussos; and several nieces and nephews.
Thomas was a U.S. Army veteran, but was best known as a beloved educator and researcher. He taught in Africa and in various areas within the United States, notably Wesleyan University, Columbia High School in N.J. and East Lyme High School. His study on DNA was published by "Time Life." In his spare time, he worked with Habitat for Humanity and traveled all seven continents.
The burial will be private. This obituary was lovingly edited by Joshua Upham, the most beloved and treasured of Thomas' surviving relatives. "May God bless grandpa's soul."
Published in The Day on Jan. 19, 2020