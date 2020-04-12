Home

Byles-Groton Memorial Home - Groton
310 Thames St.
Groton, CT 06340
860 445 4844
Thomas Discordia
Thomas Joseph Discordia

Thomas Joseph Discordia Obituary
Ledyard - Thomas Joseph Discordia, 80, of Ledyard passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 7, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 57 years, Ruth S. Discordia; son Thomas J. Discordia Jr. of Leicester, Mass.; daughter Debra D. Dupuis; grandsons, Cooper J. Dupuis and Mason T. Dupuis of Salem; brothers, Phil Discordia of Saugerties, N.Y. and Joseph Discordia of Webster, Mass.

He retired from General Dynamics Electric Boat as a senior designer after a 40-year career. He was a long-time member of Shennecossett Yacht Club and enjoyed boating and fishing. He will be missed dearly.

There will be no calling hours. A memorial service will be held in the summer to celebrate his life.

Byles Funeral Home in Groton is in charge of arrangements. Please visit www.byles.com to share a memory with the family.
Published in The Day on Apr. 12, 2020
