Thomas Mark Bonanno


1955 - 2020
Thomas Mark Bonanno Obituary
East Hampton - Thomas Mark Bonanno, 64, of East Hampton entered eternal life April 6, 2020. He was born Nov. 5, 1955, in New London the son of the late Biagio and Viola (Frederick) Bonanno. He was the beloved husband of the late Maureen Bonanno.

Mr. Bonanno, worked for the State of Connecticut at Seaside in Waterford, retiring after many years.

Services will be held at a later date and time to be announced.

The Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London, has been entrusted with his care.
Published in The Day on Apr. 15, 2020
