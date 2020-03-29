|
Rockledge, Fla. - Thomas Michael Falvey Sr., 71, passed away at his home in Rockledge, Fla. March 26, 2020, after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Thomas was born in New London March 24, 1949, and was the son of David and Mary Falvey.
He retired from the Groton Town Police Department in 1995, with the rank of police chief. Thomas later moved to Florida with his wife and four children.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and son Thomas Michael Falvey Jr. He is survived by his son James Falvey; and daughter-in-law Elizabeth Richmond; son and daughter-in-law David and Sloane Falvey; daughter and son-in-law Jacqueline and Ian Saxenmeyer; grandchildren: Jamison, Jack, Elliana and Riley Falvey; brothers, James and David Falvey; and sisters, Diane Falvey and Emily Dechaine.
Family was always number one throughout Thomas's entire life. During his last year, instead of giving up and looking at the glass half-empty, he chose to look at the glass half-full. He spent the end of his life enjoying time with his family and traveling with them. To his family he will always be "Superman," as heroes get remembered, but legends never die.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, at Florida Memorial Gardens, located at 5950 South US Highway 1, Rockledge, Florida, 32955.
Published in The Day on Mar. 29, 2020