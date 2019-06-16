|
Salem - Thomas P. Burke, 84, of Salem, passed away at home Monday, May 27, 2019, with his family by his side.
He was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., Dec. 9, 1934, son of the late Patrick and Sarah (Curran) Burke.
Thomas is survived by his sons, Robert Burke and his wife Nancy Horvath of Salem, and Peter Burke of Tennessee; as well as three grandchildren. He is predeceased by his beloved wife, Mary (Lazzaro) Burke of 52 years.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family. For online condolences, please visit www.CremationCT.com.
Published in The Day on June 16, 2019
