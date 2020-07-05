1/
Thomas P. "Tim" Guilfoil USN Ret. CDR
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gales Ferry - CDR Thomas "Tim" P. Guilfoil, USN Retired, 78, of Gales Ferry died Thursday July 2, 2020, at his home. Tim was born Dec. 23, 1941, in Pittsburgh, Pa. to Thomas and Mary Freyvogel Guilfoil. He married Patricia Lane Guilfoil; she survives him.

Tim graduated from St. James High School, in Pittsburgh, Pa., and enlisted in the United States Navy in August 1960. After his decorated naval career, he worked at Sonalysts, until his retirement. He was an involved member with the Gales Ferry Volunteer Fire Company, the Retired Activities Program at the Submarine Base, Our Lady of Lourdes and the Knights of Columbus.

For visitation, service and donation information, please visit www.byles.com. A complete obituary will appear in an upcoming edition of The Day.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
BYLES Memorial Home
99 HUNTINGTON ST
New London, CT 06320-6617
(860) 442-0343
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved