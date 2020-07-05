Gales Ferry - CDR Thomas "Tim" P. Guilfoil, USN Retired, 78, of Gales Ferry died Thursday July 2, 2020, at his home. Tim was born Dec. 23, 1941, in Pittsburgh, Pa. to Thomas and Mary Freyvogel Guilfoil. He married Patricia Lane Guilfoil; she survives him.
Tim graduated from St. James High School, in Pittsburgh, Pa., and enlisted in the United States Navy in August 1960. After his decorated naval career, he worked at Sonalysts, until his retirement. He was an involved member with the Gales Ferry Volunteer Fire Company, the Retired Activities Program at the Submarine Base, Our Lady of Lourdes and the Knights of Columbus.
