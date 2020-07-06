1/1
Thomas P. "Tim" Guilfoil
1941 - 2020
Gales Ferry - CDR Thomas "Tim" P. Guilfoil, USN Retired, 78, of Gales Ferry, passed away Thursday July 2, 2020, surrounded by his family. Tim was born Dec. 23, 1941, in Pittsburgh, Pa. to Thomas and Mary Freyvogel Guilfoil. On May 16, 1964, he married Patricia Lane Guilfoil; she survives him.

Thomas "Tim" Guilfoil graduated from St. James High School, in Pittsburgh, Pa., and enlisted in the United States Navy in August 1960. Commander Guilfoil was awarded the Navy Commendation Medal with Gold Star, in lieu of a second award; the Navy Enlisted Good Conduct Medal with Bronze Star, the National Defense Service Medal, the Navy Expeditionary Medal, the Battle Efficiency Ribbon and the Navy Sea Service Ribbon with Bronze Star. In 2005, Tim retired from the U.S. Navy and continued to live in Connecticut.

Following his naval career, Tim worked at Sonalysts in Waterford for 18 years as a contractor for the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC). After retiring from Sonolysts, Tim continued to stay active and support his military and Gales Ferry communities through his service as a Volunteer Fire Police with the Gales Ferry Volunteer Fire Company, Director for the Retired Activities Program at the Naval Submarine Base Groton-New London and an active member of his church parish, Our Lady of Lourdes, serving as a Lay Eucharistic minister; and as a third degree member of the Knights of Columbus.

Tim is predeceased by his parents, Thomas and Mary Guilfoil. He is survived by his loving wife, Patty of 56 years; daughter Amy (Tony) Dumont; sons, Thomas (Michele) Guilfoil Jr. and Christopher (Tracy) Guilfoil; grandchildren: Alexandra, Danielle and Jacqueline Dumont; Samantha, Abigail (Roy) and Taylor Guilfoil; and Connor and Jake Guilfoil; and siblings, Patricia Johnson, Mary Kay McNally and Patrick John Guilfoil.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday July 7, 2020, at the Byles-Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames Street, Groton. COVID-19 protocols will apply. Masks must be worn prior to entry. A limited number of people will be allowed in the building at one time.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 1650 CT-12, Gales Ferry. Due to COVID-19 regulations, the first 80 people will be permitted to attend. The Funeral Mass will be live-streamed: use Zoom ID # 863 7021 8406

Military honors will be presented after the Mass for the public. Please obey the appropriate distancing requirements.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Tim's honor to: The Gales Ferry Volunteer Fire Company, PO BOX 31, 772 Route 12, Gales Ferry, CT 06335. For more on Tim and his career, please visit www.byles.com.

Published in The Day on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Byles-Groton Memorial Home - Groton
JUL
8
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 5, 2020
So sorry. You've got good memories. Lean on them and stay strong.
Charles Salvato
Classmate
July 5, 2020
Dear Pat and Family,
We are deeply sorry for the passing of Tim. May God hold you all close at this difficult time. We are very proud to have known Tim.
Love,
Martha and Joe Wread
Joseph and Martha Wread
Military
July 5, 2020
James or Karen Brice
Friend
July 4, 2020
Tim was one of the best. I will always treasure the memory of our service together and friendship.
Harry Wallace
Military
July 4, 2020
Great man Rest your oars. Sorry for your loss Patty. Enjoyed our time together.
Carl Schepens
Friend
July 4, 2020
Sending you strength and love at this time.
Erica Apodaca
Friend
July 4, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
FRED BRAY
July 4, 2020
Dear Patty & family, I am so sorry for your loss. Tim was an awesome husband, father and person. What a great role model for your family to look up too. Sending prayers and love. Love Joan
Joan Cummings
Friend
July 4, 2020
Condolences to Tim's family, and Patty. Doris and I have many fond memories from our time together at the University of Oklahoma, particularly with both Tim and Fred as members of LKOT. Tim was special, always leading in any endeavor he undertook. My life was better for knowing Tim. RIP, Friend.
Best regards, Fred & Doris Bray
FRED BRAY
Classmate
July 4, 2020
Dear Patty and Family,Terri and I send our thoughts and prayers for you and Tim with our deepest sympathy.
We never met Tim, but Elaine told us what a wonderful person he was.
Lew Gentiluomo
Friend
July 4, 2020
My condolences to the Guilfoil family
Brian Sullivan
Friend
July 3, 2020
We are so sorry for the loss of your dad. You are all in our prayers! What a beautiful tribute to your dad, Tom! What an amazing man!
Heidi Johnson
Friend
July 3, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss Chris.
Anne Dukes
Military
July 3, 2020
Whispering Love Arrangement - BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
July 3, 2020
Aunt Patty and Tommy, Amy and Chris. Our deepest sympathy for your loss. Our prayers and condolences for all of you . May God wrap his loving arms around you and your family and give you comfort and peace. We love all of you and will keep you in our prayers . All our love and prayers from our family
James Lane
Family
