Gales Ferry - CDR Thomas "Tim" P. Guilfoil, USN Retired, 78, of Gales Ferry, passed away Thursday July 2, 2020, surrounded by his family. Tim was born Dec. 23, 1941, in Pittsburgh, Pa. to Thomas and Mary Freyvogel Guilfoil. On May 16, 1964, he married Patricia Lane Guilfoil; she survives him.
Thomas "Tim" Guilfoil graduated from St. James High School, in Pittsburgh, Pa., and enlisted in the United States Navy in August 1960. Commander Guilfoil was awarded the Navy Commendation Medal with Gold Star, in lieu of a second award; the Navy Enlisted Good Conduct Medal with Bronze Star, the National Defense Service Medal, the Navy Expeditionary Medal, the Battle Efficiency Ribbon and the Navy Sea Service Ribbon with Bronze Star. In 2005, Tim retired from the U.S. Navy and continued to live in Connecticut.
Following his naval career, Tim worked at Sonalysts in Waterford for 18 years as a contractor for the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC). After retiring from Sonolysts, Tim continued to stay active and support his military and Gales Ferry communities through his service as a Volunteer Fire Police with the Gales Ferry Volunteer Fire Company, Director for the Retired Activities Program at the Naval Submarine Base Groton-New London and an active member of his church parish, Our Lady of Lourdes, serving as a Lay Eucharistic minister; and as a third degree member of the Knights of Columbus.
Tim is predeceased by his parents, Thomas and Mary Guilfoil. He is survived by his loving wife, Patty of 56 years; daughter Amy (Tony) Dumont; sons, Thomas (Michele) Guilfoil Jr. and Christopher (Tracy) Guilfoil; grandchildren: Alexandra, Danielle and Jacqueline Dumont; Samantha, Abigail (Roy) and Taylor Guilfoil; and Connor and Jake Guilfoil; and siblings, Patricia Johnson, Mary Kay McNally and Patrick John Guilfoil.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday July 7, 2020, at the Byles-Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames Street, Groton. COVID-19 protocols will apply. Masks must be worn prior to entry. A limited number of people will be allowed in the building at one time.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 1650 CT-12, Gales Ferry. Due to COVID-19 regulations, the first 80 people will be permitted to attend. The Funeral Mass will be live-streamed: use Zoom ID # 863 7021 8406
Military honors will be presented after the Mass for the public. Please obey the appropriate distancing requirements.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Tim's honor to: The Gales Ferry Volunteer Fire Company, PO BOX 31, 772 Route 12, Gales Ferry, CT 06335. For more on Tim and his career, please visit www.byles.com
